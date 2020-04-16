Souhan; Vikings Trading for Beckham is Highly Unlikely [PODCAST]

A rumor surfaced this week from a New York radio talk show host reporting that the Vikings were talking with the Cleveland Browns about acquiring receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in exchange for a pair of 2021 draft picks.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  Jim says because the salary cap number associated with Beckham ($14 Million) and the potential locker trouble it is highly unlikely the Vikings will trade for him.

 

The Vikings are likely looking at cornerback, left tackle and receiver with their first 3 picks but Jim says the Vikings won't pass up a great value at a different position.  The NFL draft is April 23-25.

Major League Baseball is still looking at when they could start the season.  An option for all 30 teams to play games in the Phoenix area remains a possibility but Jim suggests that starting in May doesn't seem likely now.

