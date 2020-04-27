The NFL draft concluded Saturday with the Vikings making 15 picks and acquiring a pair of picks in next year's draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thought the Vikings did a good job getting value throughout the draft. Jim thought the Vikings read the draft board well with getting left tackle Ezra Cleveland with the 58th overall pick in the 2nd round.

Five former Gophers were chosen in the draft and St. John's offensive lineman Ben Bartch was picked in the 4th round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jim comments on where those players wound up.