Souhan; Vikings Got It Done [PODCAST]

The Vikings won 20-7 at home against Detroit Sunday. The defense almost shut out the Lions but a late touchdown kept Detroit from being skunked. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan called the Vikings' performance "business like". Listen to the conversation below.

The Gopher Football team is headed to Tampa, Florida for the Outback Bowl January 1st against Auburn. Jim says this bowl is on par with the Citrus Bowl and that Auburn will be a challenge.

The Timberwolves lost at the L.A. Lakers Sunday night. Jim was impressed with Lebron James and Anthony Davis.