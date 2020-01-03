Souhan; Vikings Face Challenge from Saints [PODCAST]

The Vikings play in the NFC Wildcard playoffs Sunday at 12:05, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks this isn't a good match up and isn't sure how the Vikings can contain Michael Thomas or Alvin Kamara.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost in double overtime 83-78 to Purdue Thursday night. Jim is impressed with Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu but still isn't sure how good this team is.