Souhan: Vikings Expecting Some Players Back this Week

The Vikings have played a bit short handed lately but could be getting to help this Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Vikings could get both cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle) and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) back from injury this week. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) is expected to miss Sunday's game at Detroit. Hear Sunday's game on WJON with coverage beginning at 11 a.m.

The baseball winter meetings are taking place this week. Souhan says the Twins are talking with Carlos Correa's representatives. He says Correa would like an 8-year contract. Other possible free agents the Twins could pursue include starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, catcher Wilson Contreras and shortstops Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.