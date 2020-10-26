Souhan; Vikings Could Trade Smith or Rudolph [PODCAST]

The NFL trade deadline is coming Tuesday November 3 and the Vikings would like to cut some payroll. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings would trade tight end Kyle Rudolph or safety Harrison Smith to cut payroll if other teams would be interested. Jim says they can't trade an injured Anthony Barr and his big contract and he doesn't see a team interested in quarterback Kirk Cousins or left tackle Reilly Reiff. The Vikings have spend up to the salary cap and are carrying many high priced players that would be hard to move.

Jim says the Vikings aren't interested trading young players like Irv Smith Jr. or Justin Jefferson despite other teams showing interest. The Vikings aren't likely to be bad enough this season to land the first overall pick in next year's draft sine the New York Jets are winless and my not win a game this year. Three quarterbacks could be taken in the top 10 in the 2021 NFL draft. The 3 are Trevor Lawrence from Clemson, Justin Fields from Ohio State and Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

The Gopher football team lost 49-24 at home against Michigan Saturday to begin the 2020 season. Jim says the Gopher really misses players like Kamal Martin, Carter Coughlin and Antoine Winfield Jr. from their defense. He says missed their regular punter also presented problems for them.

The World Series moves to a Game 6 Tuesday night. The Dodgers took a 3 games to 2 series lead with a 4-2 win Sunday night. Jim says it has been a great series and says the Rays may have an advantage heading into Game 6 with Blake Snell facing Tony Gonsolin.