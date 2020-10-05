Souhan; Vikings Could Still be 2nd Best NFC North Team [PODCAST]

The Vikings won 31-23 at Houston against the Texans Sunday to improve to 1-3. The Bears and Lions both lost Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks the Vikings could over take both the Lions and Bears and finish 2nd in the NFC North. Jim says the Lions are a mess on defense while the Bears are shaky on offense despite their 3-1 record. The Vikings had 3 players go over either 100 yards rushing or 100 yards receiving Sunday. The 3 were Dalvin Cook (130 yards rushing), Adam Theilen (114 yards receiving) and Justin Jefferson (103 yards receiving). Jim says it is concerning that the VIkings had 3 players go off offensively and only barely won.

The Patriots/Chiefs game has been moved to tonight due to positive Covid-19 cases with the Patriots and Chiefs. Jim says the NFL could be taking a risk here of spreading the virus because of the time frame of when players received their positive test results.

The Miami Heat beat the L.A. Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA finals Sunday night. Jim says Jimmy Butler played an outstanding game to lead the Heat to this win. Jim says the Heat are undermanned with Bam Adebayo sidelined with a strained neck.