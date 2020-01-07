Souhan; Vikings Could be a Tough Match up for 49ers [PODCAST]

The Vikings play at San Francisco against the top seeded 49ers Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoffs at 3:35 p.m. pregame on WJON at 2:00. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Vikings are finally healthy and playing the football they intended to do all season but couldn't do to injuries to key people. Listen below.

The Timberwolves will play at Memphis tonight. Jim thinks Jeff Teague could be back but we may have to wait a week to see Karl-Anthony Towns return.

The Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Jim isn't sure a coaches 2nd stop will be successful.