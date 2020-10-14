Souhan; Vikings Aren’t Far From Being Good [PODCAST]

Three of the four Vikings loses have come against unbeaten teams including close defeats against the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Vikings aren't too far away from being good but a 1-4 start is a deep hole to get out of to become a playoff team. Jim says the addition of another playoff spot in each conference give the Vikings more hope of being a playoff team. Jim says the Atlanta Falcons are a bit of a mess right now with their Head Coach and General Manager recently fired. Listen below.

The Vikings haven't given any new information about the health of running back Dalvin Cook. Backup Alexander Mattison says he's ready for a larger workload with Cook cannot play. Jim says Mattison is ready for the opportunity.

The Titans beat the Bills 42-16 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0. Jim says the Titans have proven to be one of the best teams in the AFC. He says quarterback Ryan Tannehill look especially good Tuesday night.

The Gopher men's and women's basketball teams open practice this week. Jim says the Gopher men's team could be real good. He says we still don't know if small forward Both Gach is eligible to play right away pending a waiver from the NCAA.