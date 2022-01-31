Souhan: Viking Head Coaching Job Far from Settled

The Vikings have their new General Manager with the hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and continue interviewing head coaching candidates. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings interviewing Jim Harbaugh over the weekend is interesting. Souhan says Harbaugh could view the Viking job as an opportunity to win the NFC North often especially if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay.

Souhan says San Francisco defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans' defense looked good despite the loss to the Rams Sunday. He says New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is an interesting name who is highly thought of in NFL cirlces. Souhan says he likes former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell but acknowledges the Vikings haven't shown interest in him.

Jim says they'll likely find out this week if Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is a serious candidate. The Vikings can interview O'Connell but cannot hire him until after the Super Bowl. Souhan thinks we'll likely know a lot more within the next couple of days where the Vikings stand.

Listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan below.