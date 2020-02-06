Souhan; Twins Trade for Maeda Held Up [PODCAST]

The Twins 3-team trade is being held up by the health or lack there of because of medical concerns with Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol. The Red Sox may request the for the Twins and Dodgers to change the deal. The Twins were set to acquire starting pitcher Kenta Maeda in this deal. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He still expects the trade to be completed but the players involved could change.

The Gopher men's basketball team posted a big win at home against Wisconsin Wednesday night. Jim says the Gopher shot the ball well which is something that hadn't happened much lately.

The Timberwolves could make a trade today before the NBA trade deadline at 2pm (Central Time). Jim says the Wolves will be trying to make a deal.