The Twins continue with spring training in Fort Myers, Florida this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says results of spring training games aren't a strong indication of how the season will go. He says players are going up against competition and situations they won't see in the regular season. Souhan says players experiment with new batting approaches, pitches and play positions they aren't used to playing. He says it's good to see that pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios are playing well but it doesn't guarantee they will have a good season.

The Minnesota Wild posted a 3-2 win over Anaheim Wednesday night. Jim says the Wild will need to play well going forward it they want to keep with their winning ways because the competition gets tougher starting tonight against St Louis.

The Timberwolves lost 128-108 at home against Dallas Thursday night. Jim says Jaden McDaniels played well defensively against Dallas guard Luka Doncic and teams around the league has been asking about McDaniels in trade. Souhan says that is a strong indication they have something in McDaniels and they need to hold onto him. The NBA trade deadline is today at 2 p.m. Jim says the Wolves have talked about acquiring John Collins or Aaron Gordon in trades. He says Collins makes sense but giving him a max contract does not. Jim doesn't expect the Wolves to make a move.

Gopher men's basketball coach Ben Johnson says he's looking for shooters. Jim says Johnson is probably better equipped to recruit area talent and has already starting reaching out to transfers and high school seniors to join the program.

Get our free mobile app