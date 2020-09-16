Souhan; Twins Need More Offense [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-2 to the White Sox in Chicago Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the pitching has been good enough but this team is built to put up lots of runs and they aren't doing that. Jim says last season's team no little to no holes in the lineup while this year's team hasn't been that strong. He says injuries have played a role in their offensive struggles.

One player who has played very well is outfielder Byron Buxton. Jim says Buxton can be the best player on this team. The Twins are getting Jake Odorizzi back tonight and are expected to get catcher Mitch Garver back soon. The Twins are currently the #4 seed in the American League and would host the 5th seeded Yankees in the best of 3 first round series.

The Big Ten is playing football this fall starting the weekend of October 23-24. When and I talked the Big Ten hadn't announced their plan yet. Jim says the Big Ten has been pressured by conference Presidents and the college football world. Starting the season at the end of October and finishing just before Christmas appears to be the plan. Each team would play 8 conference games.

The Lynx will play the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA playoffs Thursday at 6pm. The Lynx are favored. Jim really likes the Lynx starting lineup.