Souhan; Twins Have Bullpen Issues [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 13-12 at Oakland in 10 innings to the Athletics. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it's undeniable that the bullpen is struggling especially Alex Colome and Hansel Robles. He says Taylor Rogers should be installed as the closer at least in the short term to instill some confidence. Jim would also like to see Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey and Jorge Alcala get more high leverage opportunities. Jim says the errors committed by Luis Arraez and Travis Blankenhorn were a product of injuries and Covid-19. Souhan says if Andrelton Simmons were available that would have helped their infield defense.

The Wild posted a 4-1 win at Arizona against the Coyotes Wednesday night. Jim says the Wild have been beating the bottom dwellers in the Western Division but it would be a lot more interesting if the Wild would have had a chance to play the rest of the league. He says it's still unclear how good they actually are.

The Timberwolves lost 128-125 Wednesday night at Sacramento. Jim says the Wolves got good games from Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. He says it is time to put D'Angelo Russell back in the starting lineup and have him play as much as possible with Towns. Jim says the Wolves are bad enough that they don't need to try to lose games. The Wolves are trying to keep their 1st round pick in this summer's draft which is top 3 protected. It would go to Golden State if the pick is outside the top 3.

