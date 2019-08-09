Souhan; Twins aren’t World Series Contenders [PODCAST]

The Twins lost their 3rd straight game Thursday night 7-5 at home to the Cleveland Indians in what is a big series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Twins have been better than expected but he never expected the Twins to be World Series contenders... at least not yet. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins are likely to play the remainder of the Cleveland series without their best hitter, Nelson Cruz and best defensive player, Byron Buxton. Jim expects the Twins to have a better chance of winning Saturday and Sunday's games due to the pitching match ups.

The Vikings open the preseason tonight at 7:00 at New Orleans. Jim Souhan says he'll be watching who plays with the first team and what fringe players see time on special teams.