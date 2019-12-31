Souhan; Towns Isn’t Going Anywhere [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves won 122-115 in overtime over Brooklyn Monday night without top players Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says despite rumors it currently doesn't make sense for the Timberwolves to trade Towns.

The Gopher football will play Auburn in the Outback Bowl New Year's Day at noon, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 10 a.m. Jim says both teams are good and that Tanner Morgan needs to get the ball to his top receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.