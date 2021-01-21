Souhan; Time to Give Jaden McDaniels More Minutes [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 97-96 at home against Orlando despite holding a double-digit lead in the 4th quarter Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the last second shot to win the game for Orlando for Cole Anthony may have been unlucky for Minnesota but coughing up another 4th quarter lead falls on the Wolves ability to close games out. Jim says D'Angelo Russell had some high points in the game yesterday but he isn't a star. Jim says rookie late first round pick Jaden McDaniels was impressive with 12 points and 8 rebounds in this game. Jim says there is no reason not to give him an extensive look going forward.

The Minnesota Wild won at Anaheim 3-2 Wednesday night to close out the road trip to begin the season with a 3-1 record. Jim says rookie Kirill Kaprizov has either scored or assisted on each of the game-winning goals for the Wild in their 3 wins so far. Souhan says Kaprizov is looking like a play-maker who can score at this point of his career. The Wild come home to host San Jose Friday night at 7 p.m. Hear the game joined in progress following St. Cloud State men's basketball on AM 1390.

The Twins signed veteran left handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ to a 1-year contract Wednesday. Jim says this isn't an exciting signing but a typically Twins move for a player show is solid but not great. He is expected to slot in behind Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda in the Twins rotation. Jim still expects the Twins to explore the idea of another starting pitcher in free agency and possibly a late inning relief pitcher.

