Souhan; Timberwolves Add Rubio, Edwards and More [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves drafted shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the 1st overall pick in last night's NBA draft before trading for point guard Ricky Rubio, drafted wing Leandro Bolmaro from Argentina and power forward Jaden McDaniels from the University of Washington. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Edwards it the best player in this draft and is a good fit for the Wolves. He says the plan is for Edwards to be the 3rd member of this team's big three which also includes Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell.

Ricky Rubio returns to Minnesota where he began his NBA career. He spent 6 seasons in Minnesota before he was traded to Utah. He played last season and Phoenix and was traded in the offseason to Oklahoma City. Jim says Rubio gives the Wolves a veteran option in the backcourt who can pass and play defense. Souhan says both Bolmaro and McDaniels were logical selections where the Wolves took them.

The Vikings will play Sunday afternoon at home against Dallas at 3:25 p.m., pregame on WJON at 2:30. Jim says the Cowboys have talent with Zeke Elliott, and Amari Cooper on offense. He says the Cowboys are a beatable team but the Vikings are in no position to assume anything.