Souhan; T-Wolves Defense Has to Get Better [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 139-112 in Milwaukee Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says new head coach Chris Finch needs to get the Timberwolves to play better defense. He says they are still building around Karl-Anthony Towns but they need better defensive players around him. Souhan says bad defensive players tend to continue to be bad defensive players. He says they may need to add players who play better defense if they are to improve on that end.

Getty Images

Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a one vehicle crash in California Tuesday. Jim says signs show now swerving and no drugs in his system. He says Woods has been recovering from a back injury and was as his way to a video shoot. Souhan says it's now unclear when and if Tiger will return to the PGA tour. He says his doesn't like to focus on Woods' past troubles but those things can't be ignored.

The Twins are underway with full squad workouts in Fort Myers, Florida. Jim says the calf injury history for 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson is causing him to change the way he runs. Jim says calf injuries can be recurring and has been for Donaldson. He says this injury is a concern for both Donaldson and the Twins. The Twins play their first spring training game Sunday at 12 p.m. against the Red Sox. Hear the game on WJON.

