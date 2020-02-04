Souhan; T-Wolves Could Trade Covington [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are currently suffering through a 12-game losing streak after falling 113-109 at Sacramento Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the T-Wolves could trade an affordable multi-talented veteran like Robert Covington. He says it probably would take Covington and their unprotected 2020 first round draft pick to lure point guard D'Angelo Russell from Golden State. Listen below.

The Wild aren't likely to be a playoff team and Jim suggests that the Wild will be looking to trade off some players at the deadline.

The Twins have reportedly shown interest in starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Jim says the Twins feel good about their starting rotation options even if public opinion doesn't share that belief.