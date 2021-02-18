Souhan; T-Wolves Are Seeing Edwards As Key Player [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 134-128 in overtime Wednesday night despite a 3-point shot at the end of regulation that rimmed out for rookie first overall pick Anthony Edwards that would have won the game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves, which includes players and staff, are seeing Edwards as a go to guy and that was in evidence by the decision to give Edwards the chance to make the game-winning shot. Souhan says the play was to go to either Towns inside or for Edwards to create. Jim says the Pacers made the plays necessary in overtime but they aren't a great team.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 82-72 at Indiana against the Hoosiers Wednesday night. Jim says the Gophers struggled to get enough offense and will continue to struggle with that with Gabe Kalscheur sidelined for awhile with a broken finger on hit shooting hand. He says Liam Robbins is also playing through an ankle injury that and has limited his effectiveness and playing time. Jim says the Gophers could still be a NCAA tournament team if they manage to win 3 or 4 of their remaining 4 conference games.

The Twins enter spring training at the end of this week with pitchers and catchers reporting at their facility in Fort Myers, Florida. Jim says if Mitch Garver will have a chance to take the majority of the at-bats from the catcher position if he hits. If he doesn't Jim says it could be a 50/50 split with Ryan Jeffers.

