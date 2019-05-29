Souhan; Smeltzer is a Great Story [PODCAST]

The Twins rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night 5-3. The story of the game began with a Major League debut of left hander Devin Smeltzer. Smeltzer overcame childhood cancer to throw 6 shutout innings in his debut. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Listen to our conversation below.

The Twins could activate Nelson Cruz from the injured list as early as Thursday. Jim talks about the possible roster moves that could be coming.

Today is the day Amir Coffey needs to decide if he is indeed not returning to the Gophers for his senior year. Jim guesses what he thinks he'll do.