Souhan; Sano Needs to Cut Down on His Strikeouts [PODCAST]

The Twins beat the Orioles 1-0 in 7 innings in Fort Myers, Florida Tuesday to improve to 4-4 this spring. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says 1st baseman Miguel Sano, who hit a RBI double Tuesday, should remain in the field as long as possible. He says Sano is a guy who can benefit from seeing regular time in the field to help keep him engaged and in better shape. Souhan says the goal for Sano this season should be to reduce his strikeout numbers, stay healthy and drive in runs.

The Vikings cut kicker Dan Bailey Tuesday. Jim says the move was because he struggled last season and the Vikings need to cut players to reduce their salary cap number. Souhan says Bailey underachieved last season. Jim isn't sure the Vikings will draft a kicker again considered they didn't have success the last time they did that when they grabbed Daniel Carlson.

The Gopher men's and women's basketball teams play in the Big Ten Tournament today. The Women play Nebraska at 10 a.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 9:30. The Gopher men play Northwestern at 5:30 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:00. Jim says the Gopher women have a better chance of posting a win but both teams are fighting injuries. Jim says we'll find out with the men's team how interested they are in continuing the season when it appears Richard Pitino won't be back as head coach.

The Timberwolves could still be interested in making a trade before the NBA deadline. Jim says pursuing John Collins could be a challenge due to financial commitments to Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley.

