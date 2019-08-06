Souhan; Sano Made Some Adjustments [PODCAST]

The Twins earned a walk-off 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves Monday night to open the 3-game series. Miguel Sano hit a pinch hit 2-run home run in the 9th inning to lift the Twins to the win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Sano is having a solid year after missing more than a month with a foot injury. Listen below.

The Vikings like what they've seen from cornerback Mackensie Alexander in camp so far. Jim Souhan says he's set to be their nickle corner. Jim says former first round pick Laquan Treadwell isn't in the mix for the 3rd receiver spot. He expects that spot to go to Chad Beebe.