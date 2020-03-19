Souhan; Quarterback Carousel Going to Be Interesting [PODCAST]

This would have been the start of the March Madness tournament had it not been canceled due to COVID-19. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks just because a team finished with the best record in the regular season, doesn't mean they should get the NCAA title this year. Listen below.

The Minnnesota Vikings are doing more subtraction than addition, besides the signing of defensive lineman Michael Pierce. Jim thinks the Vikings defense could take a hit this season.

Free agency frenzy is underway, Jim thinks it will be interesting with all the quarterback finding new homes for the upcoming season.