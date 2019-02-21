Souhan; Pitino May Need to Make the NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team hosts #7 Michigan tonight at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me this morning on WJON. Jim feels that the Gophers may need to make the NCAA tournament for head coach Richard Pitino to keep his job. He is in his 6th season and has made the tournament only once and has had more than one scandal involving his players. Listen to the conversation below.

Jim and I also talked about the job security of Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and if Duke could still win the NCAA tournament without top player Zion Williamson.

