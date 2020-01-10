Souhan; Oturu Could be a Lottery Pick [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team lost by 16 points at Michigan State Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today. He thinks Daniel Oturu could leave after this season to go to the NBA. Many mock drafts project Oturu to be picked in the top 10. Listen below.

The Timberwolves beat the Portland Trailblazers Thursday night and are now just 1 1/2 games back of San Antonio for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Jim thinks the Wolves may be the team to grab the #8 spot.

The Vikings play at San Francisco Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Jim expects both Stefon Diggs (illness) and Adam Thielen (ankle) to play.