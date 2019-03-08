Souhan; No Zucker Trade Pays Off So Far [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild blanked the Lightning in Tampa Bay 3-0 Thursday night behind a hat trick from Jason Zucker and a shutout from Devan Dubnyk. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me. He feels the Jason Zucker non-trade has paid off for now but he could still be dealt in the off-season. Jim also evaluates the performances so far from General Paul Fenton. Listen below.

The Gopher women's basketball team was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament last night. Jim talks about where they are headed now and what a win for the Gopher men tonight would mean for their NCAA seeding.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 on WJON.