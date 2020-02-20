Souhan; NFL Could be Adding Playoff Teams [PODCAST]

The NFL is proposing adding 2 playoff teams and 1 more regular season game while eliminating 1 preseason game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He expects the NFL to make these changes and doesn't expect this to hurt their product.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 68-56 at home against Indiana Wednesday night. Jim doesn't expect the Gophers to be a NCAA tournament team after suffering back to back loses at home to Iowa and Indiana.

The Minnesota Wild won 4-3 in an overtime shootout at Vancouver Wednesday night. Jim says the Wild need to keep on winning if they have any hope of being a playoff team.