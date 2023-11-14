WATCH: Vikings – Developments With Kirk’s Cast. Is Justin Game-Ready?

Minnesota Vikings are getting things done. The addition of Joshua Dobbs and been a fun ride already. Although the second half of the Saints game last week may have had Vikings fans on the edge of the seat with no score in that half, the defense was able to hold off the Saints and the Vikings got their 5th consecutive win.

After starting the season at 0-3 this is obviously the turnaround we needed. But it's all come at a cost. Losing Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury in the week 5 loss to the Kansas City Cheifs being one of the major costs.

Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images loading...

Then losing QB Kirk Cousins in the week 8 win against the Packers after tearing his Achilles tendon and right at a time where it felt like the whole team was really meshing and on the same page.

Get our free mobile app

Of course Jordan Hicks, KJ Osborne, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison are all injured as well. So, it's great to see some good news coming out about Minnesota Vikings players.

The Vikings went to Facebook to announce: "Big day for Kirk Cousins". Surgery was on November 1st, now the cast is off just 2 weeks later. That's incredible news.

So now we're all wondering when will Justin Jefferson be back, right? Well the latest news from Vikings.com is that Justin returned to practice this past Wednesday. Coach O'Connell said they'll continue to be "smart" with Justin. And that when he is back, "It's going to be a major, major boost for us, getting the best receiver in football back out there".

Coach O'Connell has left it open-ended but there is much speculation online that Justin may return as early as this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures