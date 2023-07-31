Northern Minnesota Hardware Store Selling Wisconsin NFL Fan ‘Conversion Kits’

With Aaron Rodgers now with a new team, the Green Bay Packers and their fans are in unfamiliar territory, which means we might see some fans of the green and gold switch over to purple and gold if their season doesn't go as they hoped. One Minnesota hardware store is having some fun with that, and is offering up a 'conversion kit' for fans who might want to switch allegiances this fall.

Vergas Hardware posted its conversion kit on social media and it's brilliant. It's a Green Bay Packers birdhouse, with cans of spray paint purple and gold.

Vikings birdhouse conversion kits. You get the birdhouse and paint for $22.95

How great is that! I was laughing pretty hard at this post.

Vergas Hardware is of course located on Main Street in downtown Vergas, located near Detroit Lakes.

The Minnesota Vikings opened up their training camp this past weekend. For fans that want to attend a practice or scrimmage the Vikings are selling tickets still online. Both today and tomorrow are sold out for tickets, but next weekend there are still some available for purchase.

You can see the whole schedule for training camp, online, including who is going to be available for autographs.

