Hardcore Vikings Fans! These Ladies Have a 20 Year Tradition

This group of Minnesota women are reminiscent of the movie "80 For Brady". That movie was based on the true story of 4 lifelong friends that gather to watch the Patriots play throughout the season. They finally embark on a trip to see Tom Brady play at the 2017 Superbowl. But the they have nothing on these Minnesota women! They take a trip to an NFL stadium every year to see the Minnesota Vikings play.

It started with Nancy Solberg's 50th Birthday. She was asked what she wanted to do for for her Birthday and she said she wanted to get out of town. That's when they visited the first stadium in 2003. They went to see the Vikings vs. Bears at Soldier Field.

Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

The original group of 8 women has become 13 over the years and they've got a name for their group. It's "the Hags". Usually you can't call someone that without getting slapped, but they say that's what they are. They are definitely having fun! This year they visited their 20th stadium in 20 years when they went to see Vikings vs. Falcons in Atlanta.

Get our free mobile app

They hail from Spicer, New Ulm and other surrounding areas in Central Minnesota. They recently gathered in St. Cloud for a viewing party when the Vikings played the Bears on Monday Night Football. The outcome wasn't what they wanted but I highly doubt anything can put a damper on the night when these ladies get together.

Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

They've got the fashion covered too. They have their matching shirts that list they stadiums they've visited on the back. The original 8 are now putting them on the front and the sleeves too. Some depict others stories too...

Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

Also, their footwear is on point!

Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

The Hags say they will continue until they've been to all 30 NFL stadiums.

There was a time I was the fill-in player for a Bunko group. I'd sit in when someone couldn't make it. I'm just sayin'...I'm here for the Hags if they need me!

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to