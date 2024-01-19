Highly Anticipated Show Has MN Fans Buzzing! Is Star a Vikings Fan?

Season 4 of True Detective just debuted on HBO Max. Don't worry, no spoilers here! If you haven't been watching this series over the years they are, in my opinion, so well done that they feel like a movie. Actors must agree with that because all of the seasons have had some incredible actors signing up to do them. Proven now by the fact that Jodi Foster is the latest star of the True Detective series.

Photo by Kevin Winter-Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter-Getty Images loading...

Season 1 of True Detective debuted in 2014 and it's been five years since season 3. So you can see these seasons do not happen every year. And each season is structured as a self-contained narrative, so you don't need to have seen the first 3 seasons to watch the new season.

Stars from past seasons include Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Collin Farrell and Vince Vaughn.

Now Jodi Foster is the star of this season's, True Detective: Night Country. If you're like me and don't have HBO Max, then you haven't been able to watch it yet. But some Minnesota folks on Reddit pointed out that in Episode 1 Jodi Foster was wearing a Minnesota Vikings hoodie.

So is Jodi Foster a Minnesota Vikings fan and chose that hoodie because of it? Or is it going to be a part of her character's background? Only one episode has aired so far, so at this point we don't know. But the folks on Reddit were discussing it.

One user sarcastically theorized: What better way to establish her character's deep emotional wounds and sense of self hatred?

Another user pointed out: Isabella Star LaBlanc, the actress who plays her adopted daughter Leah, is from Saint Paul.

A quick google search proved that information to be correct. So maybe she suggested it because she's a fan?

We'll all have to watch and see what happens with the character's development to find out. One thing's for sure, if it's as good as past seasons it's going to be a joy to watch.

