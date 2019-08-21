Souhan; Nelson Cruz has been amazing [PODCAST]

The Twins outscored the White Sox 14-4 Tuesday night behind 4 extra base hits from designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Cruz homered and had 3 doubles in the win just 2 days into his return from the injured list. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He is impressed with Cruz' ability to recover from his wrist injury and continue to pound out the hits at the age of 39. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings haven't decided on who the backup to Kirk Cousins will be at quarterback but Jim Souhan thinks there is no question that Sean Mannion will have the job. He's not sure Kyle Sloter makes the final roster. Jim suggests that Mike Hughes' health will be key to their defensive backfield depth.

The Lynx have lost 8 of their last 11 games. Jim isn't sure they will make the playoffs.