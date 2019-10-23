Souhan; Nats and Astros Paid for Pitching [PODCAST]

The World Series began Tuesday night with a 5-4 win for the Washington Nationals over the Houston Astros. Both teams are spending more than $70 Million a season on their top 3 pitchers combined. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says putting this amount of money into a few pitchers doesn't always work out but it has for both of these teams. He doesn't think the Twins could dedicate this amount of money to 3 pitchers. Listen below.

The Wild won despite losing goaltender Devan Dubnyk to injury Tuesday night. The game may have been the best game the Wild have played this season. Jim says the Wild should never have played so poorly earlier this season.

The Vikings host Washington Thursday night. Receiver Adam Thielen thinks he can play but Jim isn't as optimistic due to his lack of practicing this week so far.