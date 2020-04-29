Souhan; MLB Looking at Late June Start [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is in discussion to begin the season in late June with teams playing in their home ballparks without fans in four 10-team divisions based on geography. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks this is a plan that could work.

The plan puts the Twins in a division with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Indians.

Jameis Winston agreed to a 1-year deal to be a backup quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. Jim talked about why Jameis isn't a starter anymore.