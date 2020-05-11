Souhan; MLB Has Some Hurdles to Clear to Play [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners and the MLBPA is expected to talk about a plan to return to baseball with a second spring training in June and a shortened regular season that would begin in early July. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says compensation for players and staff could be a sticking point but so could everyone's health and Covid-19 testing.

Episodes 7 and 8 of "The Last Dance" aired on ESPN last night. Jim says Michael Jordan's approach to winning caused a lot of teammates at the time to not like him but Jordan said there is a cost to winning.