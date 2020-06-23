Souhan; MLB Coming Back But Covid Lingers [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners took the option to implement a 60-game schedule to start approximately July 24 pending the approval of the players pending the approval of the health and safety protocol. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the players will approve the health and safety protocol and baseball will resume. Players need to agreed to report to spring training facilities by July 1. One concern is the recent positive tests of players and staff at MLB facilities last week. Listen to our conversation below.

Jim says Major League Baseball has a problem that isn't likely to be fixed anytime soon in regards to their labor issues between the players union and the owners. Jim expects a work stoppage in Major League Baseball after the 2021 season.

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys. Jim thinks Dak still wants a long term contract with the Cowboys.

NASCAR is removing the confederate flag from everything associated with them. Jim says NASCAR is now doing the rights things illustrating equality and support to their lone black driver Bubba Wallace. Jim says Brett Favre came out in support of Colin Kaepernick and Richard Petty is leading the charge to remove racism from from NASCAR this week. He says these are developments he didn't see coming.