Souhan; Lynx’ 9-6 Record is Impressive [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Lynx won 73-72 at Chicago last night to improve to 9-6. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He says the Lynx have had to play without the roster they had last year and are still a top 4 team in the Western Conference. Listen to the conversation below.

Twins' DH Nelson Cruz has been a success so far this season. Jim explains what Nelson is doing when he's not at bat. The Twins have also set their starting pitching rotation for the Cleveland series. Jim comments on the importance of this season.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 on WJON.