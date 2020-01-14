Souhan; LSU, Burrow Dominate [PODCAST]

LSU downed Clemson 42-25 Monday night to capture their 4th National championship in school history. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks Burrow's skill will translate to the NFL.

The Houston Astros are looking for a new General Manager and Field Manager because of cheating scandal. Jim weighs in on what should happen going forward.

The Timberwolves lost at home to Oklahoma City Monday night despite 20 points from Naz Reid. Jim talks about Reid's potential.