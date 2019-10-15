Souhan; Lions Got Jobbed by the Officials [PODCAST]

The Lions lost 23-22 at Green Bay Monday night. A pair of questionable illegal hands to the face penalties called against the Lions' defense helped Green Bay keep a pair of drives alive. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the missed calls by the officials effected the outcome of the game which effects the Lions chances of making the playoffs and the Vikings chances of winning the division. Listen below.

The Minnesota Wild earned their first win of the season Monday afternoon against Ottawa. Jim thinks the Wild can't expect to consistently wins games this way.

The Timberwolves play a preseason game at Indiana tonight. Jim thinks the Wolves will open the season with a deep rotation that likely include 9 to 10 players.

The Nationals are just 1 win away from the World Series. Jim expects the winner of the Astros/Yankees series to be the favorite.