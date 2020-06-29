Souhan; Less Local Media at Road Twins Games [PODCAST]

The Twins announced that radio announcers Cory Provus and Dan Gladden won't be traveling to road games this season due to Covid-19. Instead the two will call the games on radio using a monitor. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Star Tribune won't likely send someone to road games either considering that players and coaches won't likely be available for face to face conversations. He says most of the interviews will be done using video conferencing.

The New England Patriots agreed to sign quarterback Cam Newton to a 1-year incentive laden contract. Jim says the move makes sense for both sides. He expects Newton to win the job as the starter and says he doesn't see the Patriots bringing in Newton in to sit him on the bench.

The PGA tour wrapped up their 3rd event this season without spectators in Connecticut Sunday. Dustin Johnson came from behind to win the event by 1 stroke. Jim says Johnson should be doing better than he has in his career. He's won 21 events and has won at least one tournament in each of the last 13 seasons. The PGA will be coming to Blaine, Minnesota in July. Jim says the PGA benefits with the TV coverage but Minnesota doesn't get all the benefits it was hoping for due to a lack of spectators.

Maya Moore was a finalist for the Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award that was won by the Twins' Nelson Cruz. Jim wrote a column in the Star Tribune highlighting the sacrifices Moore has made for her cause.