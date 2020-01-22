Souhan; Jeter Unanimous or Not Doesn’t Matter [PODCAST]

Longtime Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame but he wasn't named on every ballot. One person didn't vote for him. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it really doesn't matter that Jeter wasn't a unanimous choice.

The L.A. Dodgers could be named World Series champions in 2017 and 2018 because the Astros and Red Sox were involved in a cheating scandal. Jim thinks this could happen but doesn't make things all right.

The Timberwolves are 15-28. Jim thinks they shouldn't be excused for losing close games.

The Minnesota Lynx hired Katie Smith to be their top assistant coach. Jim discussed what her role will be.