Souhan; How the Vikings Could Improve their Seeding [PODCAST]

The Vikings need a pair of wins in their remaining 2 games and some help if they are going to improve their seeding from the 2nd wildcard spot. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He went through the way the Vikings could win the NFC North or how they could become the #5 seed. Listen to our conversation below.

The Twins missed out on a pair of top free agent pitchers over the weekend. Jim talks about the Twins looking to trade for starting pitching help.

The Gopher men's basketball team won by 20 points at Oklahoma City Saturday to improve to 6-5. Jim says this might actually be a pretty good team.