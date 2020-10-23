Souhan; Harris Could Be Next Viking to be Traded [PODCAST]

The Vikings traded Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 3rd round pick in 2021 and a conditional 5th round in 2022. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings acquired Ngakoue back in August from Jacksonville for the 2nd rounder and conditional 5th rounder. Jim says the 2nd rounder would be a high 2nd rounder and the 3rd rounder they acquired from Baltimore is a late 3rd rounder. Jim says this move helps their salary cap troubles but it doesn't help the team this season.

Jim says if the Vikings want to make more trades before the November 3rd trading deadline the most logical player to trade is safety Anthony Harris. Jim says if the Vikings aren't committed to Harris long term a trade would make sense. He says no team will be interested in taking Kirk Cousins with his current contract so trading him won't happen. Other players with some value that could be traded include tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Harrison Smith.

The Gopher football team opens the season Saturday night at home against Michigan at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 4:30. Jim says the Big Ten has top good teams including Ohio State and Penn State. He says Wisconsin will be an interested team because they lost their quarterback from last season. The Badgers host Illinois tonight. Jim says it will be interesting to see how popular the Friday Big Ten games are.