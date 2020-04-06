Souhan; Gophers Use Connections to Grab 7-Footer [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team has added a 7-foot 235 pound transfer from Drake. Liam Robbins entered the transfer portal Saturday and verbally committed to the Gophers Sunday. Robbins is the nephew of Gopher assistant coach Ed Conroy. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks Robbins fills a need with Daniel Oturu leaving for the NBA.

The NFL and WNBA still intent to hold their respective drafts this month. Jim thinks both leagues may be better served to postpone them until sometime this summer when concerns over Covid-19 subside.