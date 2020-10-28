Souhan; Gopher Opponent Friday Isn’t Good [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team plays at Maryland Friday night at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 4:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Maryland isn't good despite having some good athletes. This is a good opportunity for the Gophers to get their first win of the year. Jim says how the bowl games will be set up and what the qualifications to get into a bowl hasn't be established yet. He says all of this could change if Covid-19 causes games to be cancelled or teams to shutdown.

The World Series ended Tuesday night when the Dodgers beat the Rays 3-1 in Game 6. Rays starter Blake Snell was dominate through 5 innings. He surrendered a hit in the 6th inning and he was pulled for reliever Nick Anderson. Jim says analytics likely triggered the decision to go with a relief pitcher. He says Snell looked dominate, hadn't through a ton of pitches and the Dodgers top of the order had really struggled against him. Jim isn't sure if this will lead to more and more managers from going away analytics in this situations in the future.

The Detroit Lions acquired defensive end (former Viking) Everson Griffin from the Dallas Cowboys. Jim says it's interesting to see the Dallas Cowboys move on from Griffin after they signed him back in August. He says Griffin hasn't played well this season for the Cowboys.