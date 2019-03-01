Souhan; Gopher Basketball Still Has Some Work to Do [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team won at Northwestern last night to enhance their chances of being a NCAA tournament team. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says they may need to win their remaining 2 regular season games and 1 or 2 games in the Big Ten tournament to assure themselves an at-large berth in the 68-team field. He suggested that if they split the 2 regular season games and win a minimum of 1 game in the Big Ten tournament they may still have a chance. Listen below.

The Timberwolves lost at Indiana last night to drop to 29-33. Jim is losing hope that the Wolves can be a playoff team. He also thinks they will try and trade Andrew Wiggins. We also talked about the NFL scouting combine, Gopher women's basketball and the Bryce Harper.

