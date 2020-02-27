Souhan; Gopher Basketball Missed an Opportunity [PODCAST]

Getty Images

The Gopher men's basketball team lost by 1-point to 9th ranked Maryland Wednesday night.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  He says they missed opportunities in the last 3 home games and are likely out of NCAA tournament contention.

 

Vikings' Head Coach Mike Zimmer expressed interest in re-signing defensive end Everson Griffin to a contract extension.  Jim says the Vikings should prioritize signing free agent safety Anthony Harris.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Gopher Men's Basketball, jim souhan
Categories: From Our Shows, MN Gophers, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top