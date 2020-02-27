Souhan; Gopher Basketball Missed an Opportunity [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team lost by 1-point to 9th ranked Maryland Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says they missed opportunities in the last 3 home games and are likely out of NCAA tournament contention.

Vikings' Head Coach Mike Zimmer expressed interest in re-signing defensive end Everson Griffin to a contract extension. Jim says the Vikings should prioritize signing free agent safety Anthony Harris.