Souhan; Gibson May Not be Back in 2020 [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-4 at home to the White Sox in the first game of a 3-game series Monday night. Kyle Gibson allowed 5 runs in 6-plus innings to take the loss. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He views Gibson as a #3 starter that they may or may not bring back next season. Listen below.

Nelson Cruz returned to the lineup for the Twins last night from the Injured List and went 1-4 with a RBI single in the 1st inning. Miguel Sano added 2 hits and continues his solid 2nd half of the season. Jim talks about how Sano has contributed to this year's team.

The Vikings are expecting better offensive line play in 2019. I asked Jim if the Vikings' offensive line is better at run blocking or pass blocking. He said they are better at run blocking but their ability to protect Kirk Cousins will go a long way in determining the type of team they have.